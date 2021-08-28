Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Ferran Torres doubles City’s early lead despite VAR check

Ferran Torres has put Manchester City 2-0 up inside the opening 15 minutes of play, and it is another painful watch for Arsenal fans.

This time it was a weak pass which our defender failed to clear, with the ball passing through our players into the path of the Spanish youngster, who finishes well in fairness to him.


Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport

This is not looking good for our side in the slightest, with us already trailing by a two-goal deficit despite fielding five defenders this afternoon.

Will our boys end up playing damage control or could there still be hopes of pulling something out of this?

Patrick

6 Comments

  1. Awhy says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    It is annoying that the Spuds were able to contain this team and even won them and we have become perennial strugglers against them. I’m gutted not that they are leading us but with the fact that we do not even come to the party.

  2. Reggie says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    Anyone who thought any other is a fool!!!!!!!!!!!! We are a joke under Arteta an absolute joke.

  3. Val says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:08 pm

    SACK THIS TWAT NOW

  4. LUCKY JAMES says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    Stupid red card

  5. Big jack says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    It’s gonna be a long season if we don’t get arteta out the door

  6. guy says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    oh dear. Tactical and selection disaster. How many?

