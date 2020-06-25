Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: First defensive mistake cost the hosts opening goal

Arsenal have opened the scoring at the St Mary’s Stadium, with Eddie Nketiah the man to break the deadlock.

We have been much the brighter side in the opening exchanges, and thankfully the goal has not gone against the run of play.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy will not be proud of the role he played in gifting our boys the breakthrough, and we should be able to build on this.

Does this Arsenal team look like they should go on to secure an easy victory? Does Arteta need to warn against complacency?

Patrick

  1. avenger says:
    June 25, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    this gift from Southampton make no difference the temperature will decide in the second half

    Reply

