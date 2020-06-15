Video: Five crucial events on the way to becoming Invincibles

Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

The Premier League is set to return to action over the coming days with Arsenal set to travel to Manchester City, but after over three months without football, here is a highlight reel to get your heart pumping.

Arsenal’s famous Invincibles season remains intact thanks to Watford denying Liverpool a shot at going the entire season without losing, and the famous campaign will always be remembered in awe.

The year was not blighted with any losses, but as you will see below, it was certainly not all plain sailing as our resilient side had to overcome deficits to some key rivals along the way.

Which match was our best result considering the circumstances?

