Video – Folarin Balogun announces his arrival with fourth Arsenal goal

That was nicely taken from young Folarin Balogun.

Nicolas Pepe played his part but it is Balogun that gets the glory.

The 19-year-old is knocking on the door for a Premier League first-team start and he has done himself no harm this evening.

The youngster has already grabbed himself an assist since coming on and is proving at every opportunity that he is the real deal.

Watch the video below of the young man scoring against the Irishman.

Folarin Balogun delivers in the #UEL again 💥 Another cool finish. Arsenal's young striker is legit 👌 pic.twitter.com/9pMDDWOQ1F — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 10, 2020