Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Folarin Balogun announces his arrival with fourth Arsenal goal

That was nicely taken from young Folarin Balogun.

Nicolas Pepe played his part but it is Balogun that gets the glory.

The 19-year-old is knocking on the door for a Premier League first-team start and he has done himself no harm this evening.

The youngster has already grabbed himself an assist since coming on and is proving at every opportunity that he is the real deal.

Watch the video below of the young man scoring against the Irishman.

Posted by

Tags Folarin Balogun

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. ahmad73 says:
    December 10, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    The Balogunner!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs