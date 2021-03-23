Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Folarin Balogun scores great solo-goal to rescue result

Folarin Balogun scored an amazing goal for the Arsenal Under-23 side on Sunday to rescue a point away against Everton Under-23.

The home side had taken the lead just before the break, and may well have believed they were closing in on all three points, but it wasn’t to be.

Balogun picked up the loose ball just after the half-way line and saw the Everton defenders on the retreat, he moves up the field into space before taking on the long-range shot which is placed neatly out of touch of the goalkeeper.

View the full match highlights below:

Could we still persuade Balogun to stay beyond the summer?

