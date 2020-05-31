Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Former Gunner Ramsey ‘can’t wait’ for PL return

Aaron Ramsey has expressed his delight ahead of the planned return to action in England, with fixtures scheduled for mid-june.

Arsenal are set to take on Manchester City in the opening fixtures, having to play a catch-up game prior to the full set of fixtures the following weekend.

There has been plenty of doubt over whether the campaign would be able to return safely, but the Bundesliga led the way, before Austria joined them, and now England, Portugal, Spain and Italy are all expected to follow suit.

The Goverment and the Premier League have all agreed for the division to recommence on June 17, with two catch-up fixtures including Sheffield United and Aston Villa also set to play, although the times of those matches are yet to be announced.

There has been talk that many more matches will be made available for television, which tells me the two initial fixtures will likely be played at different times, with the Arsenal game most likely to start somewhere between 19:30-20:00, around two hours after the kick off at Villa Park.

Aaron Ramsey for one is excited about the return to action, having had to suffer through lockdown with very little live action to enjoy.

Despite the obvious worries about players contracting the virus, I’m sure we will all be watching keenly once we are blessed once again with live Premier League football.

How much of an effect will the Behind Closed Doors scenario affect matches?

Patrick

