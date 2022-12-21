Video: Former Spurs star admits Arsenal’s 2023 set for excitement

Danny Murphy has admitted that Arsenal are set for a more exciting 2023 than his former side Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners already sit top of the Premier League, but have Manchester City as major doubts to our title credentials.

While it is hard to expect us to lift the trophy, we deserve to he top at present. Spurs on the othehand have a battle on their hands to try and qualify for the Champions League.

Even Murphy admits that Arsenal’s 2023 is brighter than it will be than Spurs.

🤔 Jim: “Which North London club are set for the more exciting 2023?” 🔴 Danny: “I’d like to say Spurs, but I think Arsenal… the problem Arsenal have is City!” Danny Murphy believes #AFC will have a better year than #THFC next year, but still believes that #MCFC win the title. pic.twitter.com/qGVVkRXOKQ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 21, 2022

There’s no debating that the future is bright on one side of NL, and there is so much to look forward to for us.

Patrick