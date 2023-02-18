Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Former target Coutinho finishes fine Villa team move to leave Arsenal trailing again

Philippe Coutinho has fired Aston Villa back into the lead at Villa Park, leaving Arsenal 2-1 behind.

Ollie Watkins was the man to put his side ahead initially, but the Gunners hit back almost immediately after building up pressure nicely, but unfortunately we weren’t able to continue in that vein of form.

The Villains now find themselves back ahead in the opening half, with the Brazilian finishing this neat team effort.

Will we the team need a big talking to at the break to get the right result here? Or is luck just against us at the moment?

Patrick

