Video: Fourth goalscorer of the night for Arsenal as we make our European mark

Martin Odegaard has made it 4-0 to Arsenal against PSV as we look to mark our return to Champions League football with an impressive victory.

The Gunners haven’t played in the elite European competition in six years, but we have shown that we mean business by putting our Dutch rivals to the sword at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring early on, before both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus made it 3-0 going into the break. Our club captain has made sure of the win by adding our fourth of the match with just 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

Will the rest of Europe get the message that we are not to be underestimated in this competition?

