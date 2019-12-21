Freddie Ljungberg reveals why Mesut Ozil was left out of the Arsenal squad and Martin Keown reacts.

The amount of managers having issues with Mesut Ozil keeps on growing. It took Freddie Ljungberg just three weeks to become disillusioned with the German playmaker.

This video from BT Sports shows Ljungberg after match interview where he talks about Ozil and it is followed with the reaction in the studio from Martin Keown.

Ozil is no longer Freddie’s problem, that honour now rests with new manager Mikel Arteta. Hopefully, the Spaniard can resolve the Ozil conundrum once and for all.

