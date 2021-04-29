Video: From bad to worse as Arsenal reduced to 10

Dani Ceballos has gotten himself a red card in Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final clash with Villarreal, with his team already 2-0 down at present.

The Gunners hopes of reaching the final is looking bleak at present, with our side not only trailing by two goals, but we now have to play the remaining 30 minutes of the first-leg with a man down.

Ceballos disputed the decision by the referee, but even if we could call for VAR I’m not sure it would be overturned as he does tread on the defender as he goes for the ball.

https://streamja.com/1j5qk

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Can Arsenal weather the storm here and somehow turn it around in London?

Patrick