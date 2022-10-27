Video: From bad to worse as PSV find a quickfire double against Arsenal

Arsenal now have a mountain to climb to clinch top spot in the group with a match to spare after Luuk De Jong headed his PSV side into the 2-0 lead.

While we don’t feel like we have been the worst side on the pitch, we have seen our net rippled four times now, with both of their first-half efforts being chalked off by VAR.

That will be of no consolation for our side now after seeing our side fall behind two, after De Jong’s header from close range crossed into the open goal, thanks to Aaron Ramsdale’s missed punch…

PSV double their lead ✌️ Luuk de Jong leaped highest to score the second ✅ Not the finest moment for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ❌#UEL pic.twitter.com/52EqAdW4AT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 27, 2022

I really don’t see us coming back from this, and am actually disappointed we fielded such a strong eleven which could potentially hurt us in the long run, especially as our morale could potentially drop due to fielding this selection.

Patrick