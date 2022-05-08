Video: From bad-to-worse for Leeds as Nketiah makes it an early double

Arsenal have doubled their lead inside the opening 15 minutes against Leeds, which looks set to have huge ramifications at both ends of the table.

Eddie Nketiah had just punished a lazy mistake by goalkeeper Meslier, and he has duly doubled our advantage just minutes later also.

This time it was a neat effort by our forwards to earn the goal, with a neat break down the left allowing us to get in behind the defence before finding the goalscorer in the centre of the box.

From bad to worse… 🤯🤯 Eddie Nketiah has a second for Arsenal and Leeds

are in real trouble here! 🔴 📺 Arsenal vs Leeds is 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 on Sky Sports! pic.twitter.com/oYTfr4tt6i — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 8, 2022

We are closing in on our Champions League place here, but we cannot afford to get complacent, especially with so much at stake for both sides in the matchup.

Patrick