Video – Frustrated Arteta says Arsenal have a mountain to climb

Mikel Arteta seems to be at a loss as to why Arsenal can’t hit a barn door and have suffered yet another home defeat, this time to Wolves, and are now languishing in 14th place in the table.

Mikel keeps taliking about the fine margins, but they never seem to be in our favour….

We certainly do have a mountain to climb, but what are the odds of us getting to the top before going to our greatest rivals (and League Leaders!) Tottenham next week…