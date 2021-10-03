Video: Frustrated Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal didn’t deserve to win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that he doesn’t believe his side deserved to win at Brighton this weekend, but credited his defence.

The Gunners had a few chances to break the deadlock, with the best of those likely falling to Emile Smith Rowe in the second-half, but it wasn’t a game we ever really looked like winning.

The manager clearly agrees with that as he insists we didn’t deserve the three points, even claiming it was a point gained.

I don’t think many will disagree with the Spaniard’s comments, but do Brighton deserve more credit for their performance than we deserve criticism for ours?

Patrick