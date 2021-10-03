Video: Frustrated Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal didn’t deserve to win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that he doesn’t believe his side deserved to win at Brighton this weekend, but credited his defence.
The Gunners had a few chances to break the deadlock, with the best of those likely falling to Emile Smith Rowe in the second-half, but it wasn’t a game we ever really looked like winning.
The manager clearly agrees with that as he insists we didn’t deserve the three points, even claiming it was a point gained.
I don’t think many will disagree with the Spaniard’s comments, but do Brighton deserve more credit for their performance than we deserve criticism for ours?
Patrick
They deserve credit for theirs but only to the extent that as weak as we were, Brighton didn’t score.
We aren’t going to win every game and we will lose or draw games, thats football but standards have to be more consistent and better than they are. I truly and honestly couldn’t give a fig about Arteta or any other manager and what they say or do, its Arsenal i care about. Managers get paid an awful lot of money for what they do and if they succeed are lauded and rich. If they fail, they still get well paid and are sacked but after everything we are still left with Arsenal football club and the jewels or the mess they leave behind. I support Arsenal football club not the manager, he is there to do a job. I dont want words, i dont want excuses, i want better than what we are getting. No two year plan, no time to gel, no excuse after excuse, just get on or get out. This club is not where it should be and getting out muscled and outplayed by Brighton and Brentford is ominous. I want Arteta to get us up the table, i dont want drivle, the money he has spent needs a return, not promises.
Reggie
How could anybody not agree with your sentiments? I can’t
I will be accused of being an apologist for someone or something, but such has been the decline over many years that I can’t see how a return to stability can just appear as if by magic. He is in the middle of his term.
I sometimes wonder why ManU haven’t sacked OGS. Unbelievable investment over years and years and Arteta pipped him to a trophy. This proves that there are no definite answers. By all means challenge the wisdom of his appointment but I’m not getting the vibes that there is a worthy and available candidate to take over or that the club is currently interested
Honestly I dont mind a draw or loss but we can’t play like that. This is what is infuriating, it is just terrible football.
Hope Laca starts next game and what does Martenelli need to do to get minutes.
It was very disappointing to see us settle for a draw, this ia not Chelsea or City.