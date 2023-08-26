Video: Fulham shock Arsenal with opening minute goal at the Emirates

Arsenal have been rocked by Andreas Pereira’s strike in the opening minute of the match which put Fulham FC 1-0 up early on.

The Gunners had been hoping to win their third straight league match of the campaign, but we now have our work cut out to do so.

Former Man United youngster Pereira has caught goalkeeper Ramsdale out of position before placing his effort out of reach of the Englishman, and we will have to gather ourselves in order to overturn the early deficit.

¡VAYA ERROR DEL ARSENAL! 🤯 Minuto 1 de partido y el Fulham… ¡está por delante! 😮 Saka cometió un fallo en la entrega y Andreas Pereira lo aprovechó para poner el primero 👀#PremierLeagueDAZN ⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/WHPMHGn345 — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) August 26, 2023

FULHAM TAKE THE LEAD IN THE FIRST MINUTE! 🚨#ARSFUL on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/vQELkRPbFg — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 26, 2023

Will Arsenal pass their first big test of the season?

Patrick