Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Fulham shock Arsenal with opening minute goal at the Emirates

Arsenal have been rocked by Andreas Pereira’s strike in the opening minute of the match which put Fulham FC 1-0 up early on.

The Gunners had been hoping to win their third straight league match of the campaign, but we now have our work cut out to do so.

Former Man United youngster Pereira has caught goalkeeper Ramsdale out of position before placing his effort out of reach of the Englishman, and we will have to gather ourselves in order to overturn the early deficit.

Will Arsenal pass their first big test of the season?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Fulham

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Fully agree weth me2 – so good attacking play but can’t finish. Lots of errors against a poor defensive team – poor passing, poor tackling, players out of position and lost. White at CB? Partey still at RB? Abysmal finishing, Havertz always on his heels, seems clueless as he often takes other players positions. Arteta please stop mucking about with starters positions and tactics – bit of a mess first half honestly

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs