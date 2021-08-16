Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Full 90 minutes of Arsenal Under-23’s seven-goal loss at the hands of West Ham U23

Arsenal Under 23 have somehow started their season worse than the senior side, by going down by a 6-1 scoreline to West Ham Under-23.

The Gunners side did consist of highly-rated future stars Miguel Azeez, Charlie Patino and Omar Rekik, while they came up against three senior players in Masuaku, Lanzini and Yarmolenko, who are most likely in need of minutes to get their match sharpness up.

Armstrong Okoflex will have picked up the Man of the Match award, a former Arsenal youngster who left to join Celtic, before returning to London with the Hammers this summer, and he picked up a hat-trick on his debut for the West Ham U23 side.

If you can’t be asked to watch the entire match, our consolation penalty-goal comes after the 90th minute, but if you skip to 1 hour and 59 minutes into the video, you can see the highlights from the 90 minutes.

  1. Declan says:
    August 16, 2021 at 10:22 pm

    How can a 6-1 defeat be a 7 goal loss?
    Anyway the result doesn’t bode well!

    1. Phil says:
      August 16, 2021 at 10:46 pm

      Don’t be concerned Declan- I’m sure it is all part of the process

