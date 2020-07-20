Video: Full goals and highlights as Arsenal comfortably beat Guardiola’s Man City

Arsenal were 2-0 victors over Manchester City on Saturday evening, knocking our league rivals out of the FA Cup and booking a spot in this season’s finale.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stole the plaudits with two finely taken goals, but the match was won off the pitch, with Mikel Arteta’s pinpoint tactics limiting our opponents to very little inside the final third.

The Spanish coach definitely taught his former teacher a lesson at Wembley on Saturday, and he will not be looking forward to coming up against our side in the new season when he has had further time to improve his team, whilst adding some much-needed personnel to our squad.

