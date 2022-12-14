Video – Full Highlights Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan (plus great penalty shootout)

Arsenal played their second game of the Dubai Super Cup last night, and we finished with maximum points to ensure that we ran out clear winners of the competition, which was helped by Lyon beating Liverpool emphatically on Sunday.

The Gunners put out a very strong side, even better than the game against Lyon, and they did not let us down.

First of all we were treated to a briliant free kick from captain Odegaard, and Reiss Nelson got a nice deflection to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Tomori got one back from a corner to give Milan a consolation goal, and then we saw some great penaties in the obligatory shoot out at the end.

And Arsenal carry on winning!

Enjoy!

——————————–