Video: Full highlights as City take full advantage of Arsenal’s woes

Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0 at the Etihad last night, although much of the blame may well be on David Luiz’s head.

The Brazilian defender came out after the game to take responsibility for his performance, having been at fault for the opening goal before getting sent off and giving away the penalty to leave us 2-0 down with 40 minutes left to play, and what makes it worse, is he was only brought on after 24 minutes thanks to an injury to Pablo Mari…

The result was very much decided at this point, but City continued to pile on the pressure and substitute Phil Foden latched onto a rebound off the post to make it 3-0.

As you will see below, the match certainly didn’t go our way, but the key moments which Luiz has now apologised for definitely dictated the result.

Could Arteta have done anything differently?

Patrick