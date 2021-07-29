Video: Full highlights from Arsenal’s 4-1 victory over Watford including amazing Azeez & Nketiah strikes

Arsenal were in top form as they won their second consecutive pre-season match by a 4-1 scoreline.

This time it was Watford who joined us on our training ground for a friendly, and we didn’t have to wait long before Eddie Nketiah picked the ball up on the wide-left, before dribbling past the defender to smash it home.

Our lead didn’t last until the break however, after the Hornets strong pressure in the final third saw them dispossess Willian inside the box, and we had to settle for the 1-1 scoreline going into the break, before a string of changes were made.

Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette (from the spot) and a fine effort from 18 year-old Miguel Azeez put our newly-promoted Premier League rivals to bed in the second-half however with our opponents powerless to deny us the victory.

Arsenal certainly appear to be finding their goalscoring boots of late, putting their winless trip to Scotland behind them, with the Mind Series up next when we will take on London rivals Chelsea on Sunday before taking on Tottenham a week later.

Patrick