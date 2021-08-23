Video: Full highlights from Arsenal’s defeat at the hands of Chelsea

Some of you may have missed yesterday’s loss to Chelsea at the Emirates, but it wasn’t pretty viewing for Arsenal fans.

We lost 2-0 on the day to leave us down in 19th place in the Premier League at this early point in the season, leaving us with a dreadful feeling, but our rivals were fully deserving of their victory.

The Blues are Champions League winners, amongst the favourites to win the PL this season for good reason, and they had very little disruption to the clash, while we we are losing players by the day it seems.

The only positives to take from the game was the support from the fans, and possibly the return to action of Aubameyang, who was clearly lacking fitness but put in a shift when called upon on the hour-mark.

We have a League Cup match in midweek before we go to Manchester City next weekend, and can hopefully use the West Brom match to build up some confidence.

Patrick