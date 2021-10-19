Video: Full Highlights & Goals from Arsenal’s four-goal thriller with Crystal Palace

Arsenal rescued a point in the dying moments of last night’s clash with Crystal Palace, securing a 2-2 draw thanks to Alexandre Lacazette’s strike.

We had started the match with force and looked to be taking the game by the scruff of the neck, and when we secured the early goal thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang latched on Nicolas Pepe’s parried shot, we had looked set for victory.

Patrick Vieira’s side had other ideas however, and their ability to press at speed became a real problem for Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsdale pulled off a super save to deny Conor Gallagher just before the break to keep our side ahead, but our lead was short-lived after the interval when their pressing saw Thomas Partey dispossessed in our own half, with Christian Benteke finishing off the move.

Odsonne Edouard later scored with a thunderous strike off the under of the crossbar, before Alexandre Lacazette was brought on off the bench to change the game once more, and the Arsenal striker managed to save the day deep into injury time.

