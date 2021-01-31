Video: Full highlights of Arsenal’s hard-fought battle with Man United

Manchester United and Arsenal were unable to break the deadlock at the Emirates yesterday evening, while both sides may feel as though they deserved the win.

Arteta claimed that our side were the better in the second-half, while United were stronger in the first, but reality says neither was good enough in front of goal to deserve the win.

The Gunners should feel most hard done by the late loss of Bukayo Saka to injury, as well as missing Kieran Tierney and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who would likely have made the difference.

Do you agree that the draw was fair?

Patrick