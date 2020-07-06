Video: Full highlights of our weekend’s crucial win over Wolves

Arsenal took home all three points away from the Molineux this weekend with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both teams came into the match on the back of three consecutive wins, and both with hopes of securing European football, and while the latter remained intact, only our side can boast such winning form.

The game wasn’t very open, with both teams seemingly cancelling each other out for large spells, but Bukayo Saka took advantage of our first clear-cut opportunity to fire home from a deflected cross in spectacular fashion.

A first away goal in 17 months for Alexandre Lacazette put the game to bed, but much of the result was down to the hard work in midfield and defence, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles deserving of a special mention.

Who was your Man of the Match?