Video: Full highlights & winning goal as Man City coast to victory

Manchester City came away from the Emirates with a 1-0 victory from yesterday’s clash with Arsenal, Pep Guardiola’s third league victory over Mikel Arteta from three attempts.

The Gunners were far from their best, although the early goal for Raheem Sterling certainly wouldn’t have helped us to settle into the match.

Some brilliant work from Riyad Mahrez down the right allowed him the space to put the ball into the box, and Sterling found himself in space to head home.

City were far from their best form also despite the result, and a better showing from our side would have put pressure on them, but it just wasn’t to be.

You can see for yourself below and let us know your thoughts on the performance.

Patrick