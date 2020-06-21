Video: Full match highlights as Arsenal downed by Brighton

Arsenal lost 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday afternoon, in a match-up that I’d rather forget about in all honesty.

Our side started the game brightly, as they did against Man City in midweek, but after 20 minutes the game began to fizzle out, and there was very few moments to shout home about.

Our opening goal was nice as you will see below, with Nicolas Pepe deserving praise for his effort, but our best chances other that were all in the opening moments of the game.

Brighton were not much better in reality, and their equalising goal wasn’t exactly aesthetically pleasing either, and their injury-time winner was just the kick in the teeth that we deserved, not that the home side deserved the win either.

Will Arteta be able to get our side back into the form we had before the break?

Patrick