Video: Full official highlights of Arsenal’s impressive win over Dundalk

Arsenal beat Dundalk 4-2 in Ireland on Thursday night to finish their group off with a 100% record.

The Gunners have completely dominated their group, as expected, but after six wins out of six, they are now the only side in either European competition to retain a perfect record.

The manager opted to ring the changes for the clash with the recent FAI cup winners, but that wasn’t going to stop them from continuing their form, and there was some notable performances from our youngster stars.

Do any of these players deserve to playing more in the first-team?

