Video: Gabriel gives Arsenal the early edge to nullify offside pain

Arsenal have taken the early lead against Fulham in West London, with Gabriel Magalhaes heading home from the corner kick.

The Gunners have the chance to regain their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table today, and are going the right way about it after taking the early lead.

We were almost 1-0 up already only for VAR to spot an offside by Gabriel Martinelli before he forced the own goal, but our side has continued to use that momentum to finally get the legal goal.

OFFSIDE! The goal is disallowed 😬 pic.twitter.com/6vzYsOBXW2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 12, 2023

ARSENAL TAKE THE LEAD 🔴 Gabriel scores his third Premier League goal this season ✅ pic.twitter.com/giryW73RZr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 12, 2023

