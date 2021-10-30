Video: Gabriel gives Arsenal the early lead at Leicester

Gabriel Magalhaes has put Arsenal ahead against Leicester City inside the opening 10 minutes of play as he met Bukayo Saka’s corner.

It had been a bright start to the match even before our opening goal, and the Foxes now look like they are set to endure an extended run of pressure as we continue to pile on.

Gabriel gives the Gunners the lead! ⚽️ The centre-back rises highest from a corner to nod the ball into the far corner! The perfect start for Arsenal who lead inside five minutes 👊 pic.twitter.com/D50AY3PJL4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 30, 2021

This was the perfect start to the 90 minutes, but the job is far from done as of yet, but another goal or two before the break would be great.

Patrick

