Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Gabriel gives Arsenal the early lead at Leicester

Gabriel Magalhaes has put Arsenal ahead against Leicester City inside the opening 10 minutes of play as he met Bukayo Saka’s corner.

It had been a bright start to the match even before our opening goal, and the Foxes now look like they are set to endure an extended run of pressure as we continue to pile on.

This was the perfect start to the 90 minutes, but the job is far from done as of yet, but another goal or two before the break would be great.

Patrick

Watch The Just Arsenal Show 3 on YouTube – Dan Smith gives his opinion on why we are known as Banter FC

Posted by

Tags Gabriel Magalhaes Leicester

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs