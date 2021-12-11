Video – Gabriel heads in to put Arsenal three up against Southampton

If a player deserved to get his name on the scoresheet it was Gabriel and he got his just rewards when his header found the back of the net against Southampton this afternoon.
The Brazilian was unlucky not to have already scored when an earlier goal was ruled out for a marginal offside.
Arsenal has this game won now, which did not look the case at the start of the game but credit where it is due, this is turning out to be a comprehensive win.
Arsenal score another and this time it’s Gabriel!
Arsenal lead 3-0 #ARSSOU #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/KjEchfPgSj
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 11, 2021
#ARSSOU
Arsenal 3-0 Southampton | GOAL! Gabriel. pic.twitter.com/RAuPHmgub8
— FAST GOALS (@IFAST29) December 11, 2021
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal 3- 0 Southampton wins very wonderful game against. Its fantastic!
Towering header!