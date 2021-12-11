Arsenal News Latest News

Video – Gabriel heads in to put Arsenal three up against Southampton

If a player deserved to get his name on the scoresheet it was Gabriel and he got his just rewards when his header found the back of the net against Southampton this afternoon.

The Brazilian was unlucky not to have already scored when an earlier goal was ruled out for a marginal offside.

Arsenal has this game won now, which did not look the case at the start of the game but credit where it is due, this is turning out to be a comprehensive win.

Posted by

Tags Arsenal v southampton Gabriel Magalhaes

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Mesfin says:
    December 11, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    Arsenal 3- 0 Southampton wins very wonderful game against. Its fantastic!

    Reply
  2. Reggie says:
    December 11, 2021 at 5:30 pm

    Towering header!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs