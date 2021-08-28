Video: Gabriel Jesus kills Arsenal off with the third inside the opening 45 minutes

Arsenal are yet to go into the break, but already find themselves trailing Manchester City by three goals and a player, and can already write off any hopes of getting a result here.
We should already be looking at damage limitations here with our goal difference already at -7 after just two and a half PL matches, and I fear how many more we could be on the wrong end of here.
Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport
What can Arteta possibly say in the dressing room at this point?
Patrick
The only thing arteta can say in the dressing room is I resign
Sorry but it’s not Artetas fault alone. We are missing two very importent defenders today. You are naive to believe you can win at Manchester City away. The second goal should IMO not have been given. With 10 man it will be impossible to do anything.
2 English defenders once considered core of Arsenal ?BTW both did better under Emery & Wenger . Looks like for Arteta can neither motivate nor organise his team to get the best out it. Spending 50M on Ben white was ridiculous while midfield was crying for improvement for the last 2 years!! It will be long relegation battle unless something seriously changes
Sorry, but this is painful. Will all of you who have tried to believe that Arteta can somehow do it, now admit you are wrong. We DESPERATELY need a clear headed manager, who knows what he is doing and…..motivates, inspires, and doesn’t give Xhaka a four of year contract when he was almost at Roma. We could be in big trouble. Nil points, like we are in the Eurovision with the worst song ever.
How will you explain the improvement after Arteta took over in the second part of last season. Typically some “fans” want the manager axed after every defeat.
Wake up. When will see reality. How deluded you are. Sad.
Well! Arsenal experimented with Arteta but looks like it’s not working. It is not about just defeats but the manner in which they are happening. Those supported him when he came on board were not wrong as that is what fans should do for any new manager & players.
No more comments? Pple still busy watching that trash game? #ArtetaOut!