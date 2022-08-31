Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Gabriel Jesus makes Arsenal’s early dominance pay with opening goal

Gabriel Jesus has continued his fine start to life in north London by opening the scoring against Aston Villa.

It has been all us this far, dominating in all areas, and thankfully we have made that worthwhile why opening the scoring.

Will we take our foot off the pedal after the break?

  1. Arsenal forwards are wasteful in front of goal anf if care not taken it will soon cost the team.

    The team is lucky to be getting back some how but, for how long?

    We need to be killing game with the chances created.

