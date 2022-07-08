Gabriel Jesus has got his Arsenal career off to a flying start, narrowing Nurnberg’s lead to one.

The Brazilian only came on during the half-time break, and took around a minute in our famous strip to get his name on the scoreline.

Fans excitement will already have been high ahead of his debut, and it couldn’t have been a better start.

After a neat one-two, he’s got us right back into the game, and before I could even post, there has been more goals!

Patrick

