Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Gabriel Jesus wastes no time in getting Arsenal tally going

Gabriel Jesus has got his Arsenal career off to a flying start, narrowing Nurnberg’s lead to one.

The Brazilian only came on during the half-time break, and took around a minute in our famous strip to get his name on the scoreline.

Fans excitement will already have been high ahead of his debut, and it couldn’t have been a better start.

After a neat one-two, he’s got us right back into the game, and before I could even post, there has been more goals!

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

Transfer Show – Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Posted by

Tags Gabriel Jesus Nurnberg

6 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Arsenal, or should I say Brazil looked good in the second half against Nuremberg. Patino looked capable, Elneny scored a beauty, and Martinelli is dangerous. But the stand out was Gabriel Jesus who is very accomplished.

    Reply

  4. I agree,Mo presence did settle our midfield,had it not been for Jesus,he would have been my MOTM.i reckon someone is going to be delighted for him(not), isn’t that right Mr …!!😀

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs