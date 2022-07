Gabriel Jesus has scored two quickfire goals to fire Arsenal into a 3-0 lead over Sevilla in the Emirates Cup.

The Brazilian had just put us 2-0 up after he latched onto the loose ball inside the box, and his second was even better. The ball gets whipped into the box at pace and he slides into cleanly hit the ball beyond the keeper to triple put us ahead by three.

Pictures courtesy of Arsenal Media

Can he complete his hat-trick after the break?

Patrick