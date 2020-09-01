Video: Gabriel Magalhaes reveals how Arteta convinced him to join Arsenal

Gabriel Magalhaes is officially an Arsenal player, and after being announced in a video-call with team-mates David Luiz and Willian, his first interview as a Gunner has now been released also.

The entire interview is given in his native Portuguese, much like his announcement video where he speaks to his fellow Brazilians Willian and David Luiz.

The defender follows former Lille team-mate Nicolas Pepe in joining the club, with the winger having arrived in a club-record transfer, and Gabriel may well need some time to settle also, especially given the language barrier.

It was widely reported that Magalhaes rejected bigger contract offers from other big clubs, but snubbed them to buy into the philosophy being carved out in North London, and the defender has confirmed as such, naming Edu and Mikel Arteta as the reasoning behind his snub.

Will the Brazilian and former Ligue 1 players be able to help him settle in quickly in North London?

