Video: Gabriel Martinelli makes long-awaited return to training

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli is finally back in training doing some light ball work as he looks to close on a return to action.

The Brazilian hasn’t featured since the Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the Premier League back in March, having suffered a knee injury shortly after the restart.

Martinelli is finally back on the training field however, after months on the sideline, and will be hoping to return to full fitness by the end of the year.

It is refreshing to see the smiling face of the 19 year-old, and I’m sure I’m not alone in anxiously awaiting his return to action.

Will the boss be keen to rush Martinelli back in due to our struggles up front of late?

Patrick