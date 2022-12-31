Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Gabriel Martinelli quickly ends any fightback hopes with a deserved goal

Gabriel Martinelli has fired straight back after Kaoru Mitoma had pulled one back for Brighton, putting Arsenal into a 4-1 lead.

The Gunners have looked assured of victory from the get-go, with Bukayo Saka opening the scoring inside the opening 70 seconds of play, and it would be a shock to see any other result at this point.

Martinelli played his part in both the first and third of our goals, with his initial efforts leading to the chances for both Saka and Eddie Nketiah, and he deserves to have his name on the scoresheet with yet another precise effort.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Gabriel Martinelli

2 Comments

  2. Another excellent game from the Brazilian international, he should have had a brace but trying to be unselfish..

    It was clear Brighton, had a huge plan to try and keep him quiet.

    Will be interesting to see who covers more ground than this lad

