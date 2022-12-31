Video: Gabriel Martinelli quickly ends any fightback hopes with a deserved goal

Gabriel Martinelli has fired straight back after Kaoru Mitoma had pulled one back for Brighton, putting Arsenal into a 4-1 lead.

The Gunners have looked assured of victory from the get-go, with Bukayo Saka opening the scoring inside the opening 70 seconds of play, and it would be a shock to see any other result at this point.

Martinelli played his part in both the first and third of our goals, with his initial efforts leading to the chances for both Saka and Eddie Nketiah, and he deserves to have his name on the scoresheet with yet another precise effort.

IT'S FOUR! 4️⃣ Arsenal are on FIRE! 🔥 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 31, 2022

