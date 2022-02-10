Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Gabriel Martinelli receives a rare double-booking for two actions

Gabriel Martinelli has received two yellow cards for successive fouls to leave Arsenal with 10-men away at Wolves.

It has been a tough encounter at the Molineux this evening, with neither side managing to get a strong foothold on the game, but we are now set to endure a tough ending to the game.

I can’t say I can recall a player ever getting penalised with a second yellow before knowing he had even received the first in a rare chain of events, and we will now attempt to play out the game with an extra man in defence after Arteta opted to replace Bukayo Saka with Rob Holding as a reaction the dismissal.

Pictures courtesy of Peacock Sports

Will we manage to hold on against Wolves?

  1. Fk says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:47 pm

    Laca let us down again

    Reply
  2. Vithal says:
    February 10, 2022 at 9:56 pm

    This referring is becoming openly biased. Ridiculous and shameless. If any play should have been stopped for foul on Martinelli and it should have free kick for Arsenal.

    Reply

