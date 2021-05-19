Video: Gabriel Martinelli scores dramatic late goal for Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has struck in injury time to give Arsenal back their lead over Crystal Palace.

The Gunners had started the match brightly, but as usual our level dropped enough to give our opponents an opening, and the Eagles didn’t need telling twice.

Christian Benteke levelled the scores in the second half, and their side continually to push up in search of a winner, but it was us who found the net.

HUGE GOAL FOR ARSENAL!! 😲 Gabriel Martinelli scores in the dying minutes for Arsenal, they're still in the hunt for European football! 👀 pic.twitter.com/AN7zmaHKC1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 19, 2021





Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport & BT Sport

Would it be fair to describe the goal as against the run of play?

Patrick