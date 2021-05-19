Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Gabriel Martinelli scores dramatic late goal for Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has struck in injury time to give Arsenal back their lead over Crystal Palace.

The Gunners had started the match brightly, but as usual our level dropped enough to give our opponents an opening, and the Eagles didn’t need telling twice.

Christian Benteke levelled the scores in the second half, and their side continually to push up in search of a winner, but it was us who found the net.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport & BT Sport

Would it be fair to describe the goal as against the run of play?

Patrick

4 Comments

  1. ArseOverTit says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    Auba is currently a phantom of his old self..

    Martinelli should be a starter vs Brighton based on his energy, skills, killer instinct, no fear approach…

    But he won’t be of course.

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      May 19, 2021 at 10:39 pm

      MA said Gabs is ‘very close’ to starting 😳

      Reply
  2. Vinnie2000 says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    Shout out to Gabriel Martinelli!!🙌
    Your hustling spirit won us this Match!!
    Also Pepe, Odergaard and Mostly Gabriel Maghalles was immerse!!
    Gabriel ran after and stopped Zaha wen he was thru on goal.
    Zaha would have scored to make d game theirs!!
    A nice win for Arsenal..😊🙂

    Reply
  3. pires says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:41 pm

    Pepe should do this on a regular basis

    Reply

