Video – Gabriel performance was even better once you take on board Arteta comments

Gabriel Magalhaes had a debut to remember as Arsenal beat Fulham 3-0 yesterday afternoon and he was considered the man of the match by many pundits and fans.

The 22-year-old started off a little unsteady but he grew into the game and capped his fine performance off with a goal.

His first game in an Arsenal shirt was all the more remarkable because he has not played a game in six months and has barely trained.

Mikel Arteta explained the condition Gabriel was in at the post-match press conference yesterday.