Video – Gabriel performance was even better once you take on board Arteta comments

Gabriel Magalhaes had a debut to remember as Arsenal beat Fulham 3-0 yesterday afternoon and he was considered the man of the match by many pundits and fans.
The 22-year-old started off a little unsteady but he grew into the game and capped his fine performance off with a goal.
His first game in an Arsenal shirt was all the more remarkable because he has not played a game in six months and has barely trained.
Mikel Arteta explained the condition Gabriel was in at the post-match press conference yesterday.
Gabriel performance even better after Arteta comments pic.twitter.com/kWjxyrlx7x
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) September 12, 2020
4 Comments
I believe going forward that he will partnered with Luiz who are both forward passing defenders and should form a solid pairing for the coming season .
I can’t remember one time a player got past him yesterday and shielded the defence like he had been with the team years ,looks like he has a great left foot and powerful leap and head on him .
Overall after only game He looks a bargain for the reported 27 million he cost us (only one game I know ) .
Saliba will probably be bought in slowly considering his age and being in a new league but the reports coming out the club he is a special player and that can only be a good thing for the next coming years.
And a shout out to Holding yesterday who last week was unsure where he would playing this season ,his juggling run set up the corner for the second goal also Bellerin who again had a solid game even though some fans get on his back .
Overall the defence looks in good hands for the foreseeable.
Since Brentford are proving stubborn with Raya’s fee, Arsenal have targeted Iceland’s international goalkeeper Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson as Marrinez’s replacement.
Rúnar is currently Dijon’s number 1.
(He might be Ináki Pavon’s idea, Pavon was his coach while he was at Denmark, and Pavon even tried to get him to Brentford).
Fee is still unknown yet, but I’m willing to bet it won’t be up to 10M Brent keeps asking
Who is better in your opinion? Raya or runar?
I’m seeing a Holding & Gabriel maybe as the starting CBs when we go to 433 when window closes and we get the 2main players we are after in a CDM & Midfiled Creator.
Luiz will help Gabriel along with Saliba who just isnt ready yet and is only 19 where as Gabby is 22years old. Not bad 4 players to have as CBs. Still think Papa will leave with Chambers, Torreira & Kolasnic along with already departed Mhiktarian & Martinez (Dino away on loan also)
I only see Thomas Partey coming when these deals happen. Unless Stan comes up with the goods then we wont be getting Aouer I’m afraid. Maybe hey can get the deal done in installments, never know!