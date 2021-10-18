Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Gallagher in disbelief as Ramsdale makes supersave to deny him

Conor Gallagher appears shocked after Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale denies his attempt to level for Crystal Palace just before the break.

The Gunners were 1-0 up at the point, but weathering the storm as their opponents battled strongly, and their on-loan midfielder Gallagher must have been certain he had his side level after smashing this effort so sweetly, only for Ramsdale to appear from nowhere to deny him.


Pictures courtesy of SkySports

Bernd Leno must know at this point that he will need to be finding a new club if he is to play regular first-team football again in the near future, but he clearly isn’t bulletproof as Benteke did beat him shortly into the second half to level.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Aaron Ramsdale Conor Gallagher Crystal Palace

  1. jon fox says:
    October 18, 2021 at 9:41 pm

    LENO ? WHAT ON EARTH are you talking about!!

