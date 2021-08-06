Video: Get to know Ben White outside of football in today’s personal interview

Ben White recently joined the club from Brighton this summer, and Arsenal allowed host Frimmy to interview him away from the football.

This interview allows the fans to get to know their new main man behind the scenes, and find out what White is like when he’s at home and away from the pitch, with the defender admitting he likes to cook curries, although admittedly doesn’t do spicy food.

📺 Frimmy x Ben White 💪 Crucial loan spells

👦 Being a ball boy for @CalumChambers95

🍛 Spicing it up in the kitchen 🎙 @ben6white — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 6, 2021

To see the full interview, click through to Arsenal’s official website, where he also talks about his summer exploits with England.

