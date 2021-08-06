Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Get to know Ben White outside of football in today’s personal interview

Ben White recently joined the club from Brighton this summer, and Arsenal allowed host Frimmy to interview him away from the football.

This interview allows the fans to get to know their new main man behind the scenes, and find out what White is like when he’s at home and away from the pitch, with the defender admitting he likes to cook curries, although admittedly doesn’t do spicy food.

To see the full interview, click through to Arsenal’s official website, where he also talks about his summer exploits with England.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags ben white

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs