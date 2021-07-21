Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo shares his love for Arsenal after NBA triumph

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo has spoken to reporters following his recent MVP award and NBA finals triumph, admitting his love for football and Arsenal in particular.

The Greek basketball star has hit the top with his latest victories, and is set to continue at the top for the foreseeable, and it is nice to know that such a true champion also shares a love for our beautiful club.

I can’t say I’m all that big on NBA or basketball all the same, but Giannis’ side Milwaukee Bucks will now be in my thoughts when I do come across the live scores.

One love Giannis, and congratulations on your latest triumphs.

Patrick