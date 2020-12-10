Video – Goals galore with Dundalk getting in on the action

Well, this is interesting.
Arsenal raced into a two-goal lead thanks to Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny and it was looking like the Gunners could run up a cricket score.
But there are three things that are a guarantee in life at the moment, death, taxes and Arsenal conceding a goal.
It was a great goal it has to be said, Jordan Flores picked up the ball in the area and gave it a right wallop and it is now 2-1 after just 21 minutes.
JORDAN FLORES! 💥
Another quality strike from the @dundalkfc man!#CmonTheTown | #UEL | #VMSport pic.twitter.com/Py2Fhh3QZw
— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) December 10, 2020
