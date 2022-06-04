Video – Goobye Laca – Watch every goal Lacazette scored for Arsenal

So it has finally been confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette is leaving Arsenal to return to his old club Lyon.

He has always been a loyal servant and has performed impeccably when called upopn, despite his lack of goals scored this season, he was a tireless worker in setting his team-mates up and an inspiration to our younger players.

The Frenchman scored 71 goals in his Arsenal career despite rarely competing for the full 90 minutes in many games, and deserves to have a good send off by us Gooners.

Good luck to you in the future Bro, hopefully you will re-find your scoring boots in France…

Enjoy!