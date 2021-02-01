Video – Good luck Mustafi but we cannot forget the bad times

Shkodran Mustafi has officially left Arsenal and signed with German outfit Schalke, where he will join up with his former Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac.

I do wish Mustafi all the luck in the world and hope that he can help his new club avoid relegation, however, it is very difficult to forget the bad times and there were quite a few sadly.

This video compilation taken from Twitter is just a sample of the nightmares that the 28-year-old gave us all and so while I do hope that he has a successful time in Germany, it is for the best that he has gone.