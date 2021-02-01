Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Good luck Mustafi but we cannot forget the bad times

Shkodran Mustafi has officially left Arsenal and signed with German outfit Schalke, where he will join up with his former Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac.

I do wish Mustafi all the luck in the world and hope that he can help his new club avoid relegation, however, it is very difficult to forget the bad times and there were quite a few sadly.

This video compilation taken from Twitter is just a sample of the nightmares that the 28-year-old gave us all and so while I do hope that he has a successful time in Germany, it is for the best that he has gone.

Posted by

Tags Shkodran Mustafi

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Trudeau says:
    February 1, 2021 at 11:05 pm

    Not really sure that was necessary but sure, if it rocks your boat… #stayclassyafc

    Reply
  2. adajim says:
    February 1, 2021 at 11:17 pm

    ozil left but we only saw his legendary contribution but in case of mustafi….what is this?

    Reply
  3. ACE says:
    February 1, 2021 at 11:20 pm

    Wish SM all the best @ Schalke, never been my
    style to kick a man when he’s down.

    Might be the worst article I’ve ever witnessed on
    this site.

    As Trudeau said Stay Classy Arsenal

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs