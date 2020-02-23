Video – Graeme Souness makes it clear Arsenal cannot lose top player

Graeme Souness highlights why Arsenal cannot lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It is getting quite obvious that Arsenal cannot lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, something that Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool and Rangers manager Graeme Souness reiterated following the 3-2 win over Everton.

Aubameyang scored two goals today including the winner and is now top joint goalscorer in the Premier League alongside Jamie Vardy.

The Gabonese hit-man will have just one year left on his contract in the summer and there is a very real risk he could be sold if a new contract is not sorted by then.

Anyway, have a listen, as usual, Souness does make sense in what he has to say.

This video comes courtesy of Sky Sports Premier League Twitter account.

Can Arsenal keep hold of Aubameyang? 💭 Graeme Souness says it is "imperative" that #AFC don't lose their star-man! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/yJO0QWP81p — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 23, 2020

Watch more videos here