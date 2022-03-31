Video: Granit Xhaka & Bernd Leno rank each others’ best moments

Bernd Leno and Granit Xhaka took time out of their schedule to talk to Arsenal Media to discuss some of their best moments in an Arsenal shirt, and were asked to rank those moments.

The Swiss has scored some amazing goals, especially considering he isn’t one to get on the scoresheet all that often, but some of his efforts are amongst the best any of our players have ever scored.

Leno had his work at the other end of the field analysed in the same interview, and he doesn’t quite agree with the Swiss midfielder’s ranking of his work.

Despite having no instincts as a goalkeeper, I actually side with Leno in believing his double save should have come in at number one, with his limited reaction time as he ball came into site to even get his brain to think what needs to be done, with his instincts kicking in to save our bacon.

How do you rank Xhaka and Leno’s five?

Patrick