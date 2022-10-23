Video: Granit Xhaka continues goalscoring run with opening goal at Southampton

Granit Xhaka scored the only goal of Thursday night’s victory over PSV, and he has now taken no time to open the scoring for Arsenal against Southampton today.

The Gunners run of form looks set to continue after we took an early lead at St Mary’s today, with Xhaka’s goal separating the two sides early into the fixture.

'That was absolutely 𝐆𝐋𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐎𝐔𝐒!' Granit Xhaka can't stop scoring 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n76EgT8oBJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 23, 2022

Xhaka’s new more advanced role has seen our side get the best out of his abilities so far this term, and his performances have been key in our superb form so far this season.

Patrick